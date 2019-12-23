Kids get the a-okay to build

When you think about education..

Gingerbread houses probably don't come to mind..

But one rochester elementary school is thinking outside the concrete box... bringing candy into the equation!

Kimt news 3's jessica bringe shows us how churchhill elementary students are learning from the city of rocheters building safety department while also having festive holiday fun.xxx on the scene today kids at churchill elementary are strapping on the hard hats and learning the building block of learning are actually gingerbread walls!

Nats with a stamp of approval from the city of rochester's building safety department..

So, i have your permits here that you guys submitted and the proper safety attire!

<does anyone want a hat on so you can build your house with a hat on?

These kindgergarten ers have the offical( goá ahead to construct their gingerbread houses..

Whle also learning about the building and permitting process.

The discussion about the gingerbread houses and their permit applications with the drawings and the pictures of the houses they submitted was a neat connection kindergarten teacher mara danz says this is the first year she's taken the festive activity and tied in local government for a fun..

Educational opportunity.

I thought we could take gingerbread and that can kind of be a general topic and kind of dig a little bit deeper and learn about building permits.> and while the building itself might not be realistic..

Ava swanson, kindergartene r <doing the frosting and putting the candy on.."

Danzs says the learning process is a valuable experience.

Now they've got a little background knowledge and can say, "hey i have submitted a permit before so know what this is about" 19 students were able to participate in today's gingerbread building fun.