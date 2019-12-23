Sustainability assistance

A nice forecast now... but it's the midwest and we all know a chill is bound to come.

If you need help keeping up with your energy bill to stay warm this winter á three rivers community action says it's here to help.

Its energy assistance program offers help with household energy usage and utility bills.

The energy program coordinator..

Lynette engelhardt stott..

Says this time of year some families resort to dangerous means of heating..

Instead this program provides a necessary service for lowáincome families.xxx <we know families may heat with their oven, it's not safe, depending on what kind of space heater they're using it's not safe.

So, we really want to make certain that we can help people keep their heat and electricity on and remain safe in their homes.

> you can pick up an application in the rochester..

Zumbrota..

Or faribault offices you will also need to submit supporting paperwork including income documentation.

.

As well as heat and electric bills./// developing story kimt