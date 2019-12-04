Ways to find best nonprofits to give to for end-of-year donations

About 427- billion dollars was given to charities in 2018.... according to the national philanthropic trust.

As the year comes to an end... many americans might be looking to give to non- profits.

News 8's mal meyer joins us now to explain how you tell if your money will be well spent.

Mike and martha- there are about 1.5 million non-profit organizations registered with the i-r-s... according to the national center for charitable statistics.

With so many to choose from... there are some simple ways to figure out which one to donate to... and how to reep the benefits.

If you're looking for an organization to donate to, but don't know where to start, your best bet might be to talk to friends, neighbors or collegues.

"ask them what their experience has been as a donor to that organziation."

Then check out the charity's social media or website.

See if there's a 990 form from the irs or an audit report.

"that's generally a good sign that it's a very well- run org anization who can be accountable with charitable gifts.

" claims about how much they spend for every dollar it recieves can be misleading.... making you think they're spending a lot or not enough on its services.

But non-profits have overhead expenses, especially if they have paid staff.

"it takes times and resources and qualified competent staff for them to deliver on their mission."

Before you donate, make sure it is a qualified charitable organization, like a 501 (c) 3.

"any gifts to organizatio ns that don't fall under that treasury regulation, are not considered charitable gifts."

That means you won't get the benefit come tax time.

While it depends on your situation... "the new tax law makes it a little more difficult for you to be able to deduct the contribution."

Financial planner mike klauke recommends you meet with a tax preparer to create a giving plan for the year.

That way, you can get above the standard limit.

"and then they will count.

So the key is to have a plan."

There are some ways that you can give money in other ways- like giving appreciated stock to a charity.

"you get the full write off but you don't have to pay the capital gains on it."

No matter what you do, klauke says you will need to have the donation on the way to the charity by the end of the year in order to make it count, both for them and for you.

If you are looking to get the tax writeoff, make sure that you get a letter from the organization that you're giving to.

It should have the amount that you gave so you can prove it is a charitable contribution.

If you're still unsure on who to give to... certain groups like the la crosse community foundation can help.

They work with potential donors to set up charitable funds... and do their own due diligence to make sure area nonprofits are worthy recipients.