Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

First day of Hanukkah on Sunday

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
First day of Hanukkah on Sunday

First day of Hanukkah on Sunday

Sunday is the first day of Hanukkah.

The eight-day Jewish holiday celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.

Downtown Summerlin will light a menorah at 4 p.m.

On Monday, and at 5:30 p.m.

The District at Green Valley Ranch will also host a menorah lighting.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eliotk1019

Elliot Kay RT @TheSteinLine: Sunday Night Tradition … even on the first night of Hanukkah: Your questions for the next @nytimes NBA newsletter are wel… 43 minutes ago

yagurllili

l i l i RT @gracie21002: happy senior Sunday/ first night of Hanukkah/ wow I looked cute for once https://t.co/SBJgP1o7Ef 55 minutes ago

fellbeasts

sally oh thank gd the first night of hanukkah fell on BINKY FISH SUNDAY... 1 hour ago

sba1211

(((Susan Adamec))) RT @news4buffalo: Western New Yorkers of Jewish faith gathered in Amherst to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah at sundown on Sunday, De… 1 hour ago

FredEwans

Fred Ewans RT @TheRaDR: Hanukkah begins the night of the 25th of the month of Kislev. Which this year is the night of Sunday December 22nd. The first… 1 hour ago

fat_beagle

Fat Beagle And we celebrate the first night of #Hanukkah with @RestaurantIris’s Sunday Family Meal. #familystyle #steak… https://t.co/3IzGLvWkkl 2 hours ago

news4buffalo

News 4, WIVB-TV Western New Yorkers of Jewish faith gathered in Amherst to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah at sundown on Sund… https://t.co/Qe0PXbosK5 2 hours ago

WMBDNews

WMBD News Members of the Jewish community lit the first candle on their menorah Sunday evening for the first day of Hanukkah. https://t.co/G9VRYCbGvo 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.