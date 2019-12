Woman shot in head at family deli in Southeast Baltimore

RELENTLESS IN BALTIMORE CITYTHIS WEEKEND.

WMAR2 NEWS ABBY ISAACS IS LIVEFROM BALTIMORE POLICEHEADQUARTERS ABBY THIS BARRAGEOF BLOODSHED HASN'T LET UP?EDDIE, IT WAS A WEEKEND OFBRUTAL AND BRAZEN SHOOTINGS.TWO WOMEN WERE SHOT IN THEHEAD INSIDE LOCAL BUSINESSES.7 PEOPLE WERE SHOT WAITING INLINE TO GET INTO A HOOKAHLOUNGE.

AND SO MANY MORE AREGRIEIVING IN BALTIMORETONIGHT.

Day that this comesto an end5:59:5━60:00:00 NATS yellingCRIES OF ANGUISH TEAR THROUGHTHE STREETS 6:02:1━21 NATS mywife is dead A HUSBAND, ASISTER, A BROTHER, ANEIGHBORHOOD IN MOURNING...AFTER ANOTHER LIFE IS LOST TOGUN VIOLENCE IN BALTIMORE.6:17:4━ 52 CHRISTINA she wasalways there for me when Ididn't have no one else toturn to NEIGHBORS LOVINGLYCALLED HER MOM 6:16:4━ 53 ifeel like she was a second momto me.

She was there i'm sorryTHE 35 YEAR OLD WAS A MOMHERSELF, TO FOUR CHILDREN WHONEIGHBORS SAY USUALLY WEREWITH HER IN THE SHOP.

THE SHOPWHERE SUNDAY EVENING, POLICESAY SHE WAS SHOT IN THE HEAD.6:16:5━ 17:08 whoever didthis i dont 'why, no onedeserves to get their lifetaken but her, and then shejust had a baby and she haskids.

I don't know why.

If youneed something just ask her,why did you have to take herlife 6:15:4━ 52 TRAVIS i justpray for her family becauseher boys and stuff gonna needit SHE WAS ONE OF THREE PEOPLEMURDERED WITHIN A FEW BLOCKSJUST NORTH OF PATTERSON PARKIN THE SOUTHEAST DISTRICT OVERTHE WEEKEND.

SATURDAY ATAROUND 6, BALTIMORE POLICE SAYA WOMAN WAS SHOT IN THE HEADINSIDE MADAME D BEAUTY BAR.

3HOURS LATER, A 21 YEAR OLD MANWAS SHOT AND KILLED ON LINWOODAVENUE.

AND THEN EARLY THISMORNING IN DOWNTOWN BALTIMORE,POLICE SAY 7 PEOPLE WEREINJURED AFTER TWO MEN, ONEWITH A RIFLE, OPENED FIRE INTOA LINE OF PEOPLE WAITING TOGET INTO A HOOKAH LOUNGE.

19ROUNDS WERE FOUND ON SCENE.3:4━45 COL.

RICH WORLEY,CHIEF OF PATROL, BALTIMOREPOLICE the criminals are justbrazen.

CLAIMING LIVES ANDTEARING APART FAMILIES AT ASTUBBORNLY HIGH RATE.

AT LEAST18 PEOPLE WERE SHOT IN THREEDAYS.

THE COUNTLESS OTHERVICTIMS, THE FAMILIES, THEFRIENDS, LEFT TO WONDER WHATCAN BE DONE.

6:14:5━ 5:06 wegotta stop this killing, wegotta let our kids be outhere.

Our kids is the mainpriority.

We cant even let ourkids run around because we gotguys out here acting crazy.6:14:5━ 52 just praying everyday that this comes to an endIN REFERENCE TO THE SALONSHOOTING, POLICE SAY THEREWERE OTHER PEOPLE INSIDE ATTHE TIME AND HOPE SOMEONECOMES FORWARD WITH SUSPECTINFORMATION.

AS FOR THE MASSSHOOTING, THEY FOUND THEGETAWAY CAR IN CHERRY HILL,TORCHED OUT AND ARE LOOKINGFOR FOUR SUSPECTS, 3 MEN ANDONE WOMAN.

