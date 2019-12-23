Global  

Kelly Sloan joins us from Turning Point of the Nazarene to talk about how difficult it can be for people who have lost loved ones and how to manage that grief this holiday season.
Will be a nice week this week and a bit warm for christmas i think.

>> it's going to be balmy christmas eve.

>> the holiday can be a difficult time for those who have had someone who recently passed.

What if you could feel the support in the midst of bustle.

Kelly is hosting a blue christmas at turning >> how are >> good.

How are you?

>> great.

Tell us about the event.

It's great you have the desire to reach out and touch people.

>> there are many people who have lost loved ones, children and any family member or friends.

It's a hard time throughout the year.

Especially at christmas.

You hear a lot of people say don't say their name because it will make them sad and christmas time will make them sadder.

We want to recognize those people.

So we have a service and you can come up front if you feel led to do that.

Light a candle.

Say the person's name.

Just remembrance of that person.

We're just trying to make it a little easier for the holidays.

>> that's so beautiful.

Also we talked on the phone about how it's not just people who have lost an individual.

>> correct.

Sometimes it's loss of a different kind.

>> like loss of a job.

Loss of a best friend due to maybe a conflict that somebody had.

Pets.

You know, all of these things that just weigh you down over the holidays, we're just wanting to make it a little bit easier and a little bit more happy like it should be i guess.

>> i think that's pretty awesome.

>> we have your information.

I believe up on the screen or may have already run it.

But it's a blue christmas.

Yeah.

We want to make sure >> there it is.

>> okay.

So december 22nd at 6:30.

And it is at turning point church of the nazarene.

Frederick avenue.

Kind of right across from -- >> living community.

>> right before you get to the hospital.

If you have any questions, we have a phone number, 816-232-1169.

Kelly, thanks for being here.

We will make sure to get the information on our website.




