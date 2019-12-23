Will be a nice week this week and a bit warm for christmas i think.
>> it's going to be balmy christmas eve.
>> the holiday can be a difficult time for those who have had someone who recently passed.
What if you could feel the support in the midst of bustle.
Kelly is hosting a blue christmas at turning >> how are >> good.
How are you?
>> great.
Tell us about the event.
It's great you have the desire to reach out and touch people.
>> there are many people who have lost loved ones, children and any family member or friends.
It's a hard time throughout the year.
Especially at christmas.
You hear a lot of people say don't say their name because it will make them sad and christmas time will make them sadder.
We want to recognize those people.
So we have a service and you can come up front if you feel led to do that.
Light a candle.
Say the person's name.
Just remembrance of that person.
We're just trying to make it a little easier for the holidays.
>> that's so beautiful.
Also we talked on the phone about how it's not just people who have lost an individual.
>> correct.
Sometimes it's loss of a different kind.
>> like loss of a job.
Loss of a best friend due to maybe a conflict that somebody had.
Pets.
You know, all of these things that just weigh you down over the holidays, we're just wanting to make it a little bit easier and a little bit more happy like it should be i guess.
>> i think that's pretty awesome.
>> we have your information.
I believe up on the screen or may have already run it.
But it's a blue christmas.
Yeah.
We want to make sure >> there it is.
>> okay.
So december 22nd at 6:30.
And it is at turning point church of the nazarene.
Frederick avenue.
Kind of right across from -- >> living community.
>> right before you get to the hospital.
If you have any questions, we have a phone number, 816-232-1169.
Kelly, thanks for being here.
We will make sure to get the information on our website.