>> the holiday can be a difficult time for those who have had someone who recently passed.

What if you could feel the support in the midst of bustle.

Kelly is hosting a blue christmas at turning >> how are >> good.

How are you?

>> great.

Tell us about the event.

It's great you have the desire to reach out and touch people.

>> there are many people who have lost loved ones, children and any family member or friends.

It's a hard time throughout the year.

Especially at christmas.

You hear a lot of people say don't say their name because it will make them sad and christmas time will make them sadder.

We want to recognize those people.

So we have a service and you can come up front if you feel led to do that.

Light a candle.

Say the person's name.

Just remembrance of that person.

We're just trying to make it a little easier for the holidays.

>> that's so beautiful.

Also we talked on the phone about how it's not just people who have lost an individual.

>> correct.

Sometimes it's loss of a different kind.

>> like loss of a job.

Loss of a best friend due to maybe a conflict that somebody had.

Pets.

You know, all of these things that just weigh you down over the holidays, we're just wanting to make it a little bit easier and a little bit more happy like it should be i guess.

>> i think that's pretty awesome.

So december 22nd at 6:30.

And it is at turning point church of the nazarene.

Frederick avenue.

Kind of right across from -- >> living community.

>> right before you get to the hospital.

If you have any questions, we have a phone number, 816-232-1169.

Kelly, thanks for being here.

We will make sure to get the information on our website.