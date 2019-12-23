Aspiring Engineers Witness Historic Launch

The launch happened this morning at cape canaveral, florida - but thanks to clear skies - we actually got a peek at it here in huntsville.

Take a look!

This is video from our waay 31 tower camera network on monte sano.

The atlas v rocket that launched the boeing spacecraft today was built in decatur.

Some aspiring engineers from decatur got up early to witness the launch!

Waay31's megan reyna talked to the young students who say this moment will stick with them forever.

Natz: 3 -2 -1...and liftoff!

The rise in starline