Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hilary Duff Wears an Elegant Jenny Packham Design to Wed Matthew Koma at Home in L.A.

Video Credit: Vogue - Duration: 07:22s - Published < > Embed
Hilary Duff Wears an Elegant Jenny Packham Design to Wed Matthew Koma at Home in L.A.

Hilary Duff Wears an Elegant Jenny Packham Design to Wed Matthew Koma at Home in L.A.

Vogue got an inside look at Hilary Duff’s final wedding dress fittings ahead of her Los Angeles ceremony.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

daniela__duff

Dani / PrincetonGirl818 RT @HilaryNews: Vogue: @HilaryDuff Wears an Elegant Jenny Packham Design to Wed @MatthewKoma at Home in L.A. https://t.co/nqJvs2ml4F @jenny… 8 minutes ago

emmafparkes

Emma Parkes Hilary Duff Wears an Elegant Jenny Packham Design to Wed Matthew Koma at Home in L.A. - Vogue https://t.co/ZuHUsO2aWp 17 minutes ago

HilaryNews

Hilary Duff News Vogue: @HilaryDuff Wears an Elegant Jenny Packham Design to Wed @MatthewKoma at Home in L.A.… https://t.co/5uuONVxKUo 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.