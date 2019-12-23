The average porch pirate has nothing on yard grinches who pilfered $3,000 worth of shingles from a home in the Wash Park neighborhood earlier this month.



Tweets about this Lance Hernandez Pirates pilfer shingles from roofing project in Wash Park https://t.co/X6tzuH2zd3 13 minutes ago News Aggregated Yard pirates help themselves to $3K worth of shingles, two Christmas trees during Wash Park heist https://t.co/9TZPUZi12B 14 minutes ago Denver Crime News Yard pirates help themselves to $3K worth of shingles, two Christmas trees during Wash Park heist https://t.co/fsxZoVS8tW 23 minutes ago Equity Builders Roofing Yard pirates help themselves to $3K worth of shingles, two Christmas trees during Wash Park heist - The Denver Chan… https://t.co/VCstZmIdoK 25 minutes ago Denver Post Breaking Yard pirates help themselves to $3K worth of shingles, two Christmas trees during Wash Park heist https://t.co/OssVJ1L895 33 minutes ago 🇺🇸The Republic is Dead 🇺🇸 RT @DenverChannel: Yard pirates help themselves to $3K worth of shingles, two Christmas trees during Wash Park heist https://t.co/1l9Mt3VftW 37 minutes ago Denver7 News Yard pirates help themselves to $3K worth of shingles, two Christmas trees during Wash Park heist https://t.co/1l9Mt3VftW 38 minutes ago