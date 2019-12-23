Clinton Hanukkah celebration

Himself.

The jolly old elf did not sappoint theyoungsters.

He arri the end of the parade in the back of a fire/rescue truck.

Brand new since 6- local dignitarieses were on hand sunday to help celebrate hanukkah in the village of clinton.

An eight foot tr.

Not to was lit on the village green to commemoratthe beginingf thaway the long jewish holiday.

E menorahas one of15,00000 publs world wide to be lit.

"that'sts and he whole goal.

To bring more people together.

Noto judge people, just to make more light, and that will send away the darkness.

Dispell the darkness.that's the goal."