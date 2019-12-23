last minute Christmas shopping

Goal."

Following the menorah lighting traditional hanukkah treats and delicacies were served, including hot latkes, donutsa chocolate gelt.

Many people took this sunday to finish up some christmas shopping...for some...they're just getting started.

News channel two's gary bera re caught up with shoppers today...at sangertown square in new hartford.

There's nthing like waiting until the last few days before christmas to come up with the perfect gift.

Tc : 55:34 "did my christmas shopping, got my mom a gift card..oh shhhhhhhh..shhhhhhhhhhhh .."

Some are doing so muactly ping this weekend.

It's like a job..they have to take b thinks that's great deals on black friday i don't of shoppi ha hayeah ye yeah."

17:02.

Why do youoimi the last minute to do some of your shopping bause i know exactly what i have to get better dealse to better deals everyone thinks that's great deals on black friday i don't find great dedeals ohe day befo christmas to finish to finish know whayou wt you'll finddeal."

Be have a lot of time."

The folks that wait till last mt t work in retail..

Tc : 51:42 "i ways wait till the last minute, the day befod my g h to finish shopping, you know i work a lot ve to got 20 kids man wi family of urse not ne way to manypeople to shopor.

Tc : 13:03i got twore left y at the i'm here r andthat'sit him and o you have to have to got0 kids mart s shopping in november would you and ju like oppers.rerters have luat, theree e malltc 02:46 "mname is mike mcc he real mccoys..

Tc : 59:47so what pcentage of ssay a person spends on istmas shopping in november would yout 't think about that, there's work and ths pretty good i guess the average is rting november."tc : 16:30how m would you say a person spends on their spouse for chrispeople sal guess it depends on the mpn income level btmas s" three or $400 that's pretty good i guess the average is about $123."

Think so i'm sure there's somebody else that has ouon'wanna ba part of4.2% of ople st minute i didos ns to pay fortheir christmas shopping.utely spent ve some of the most bags of anyout here i don't think so i'm sure there's somebody else that has more i do have a lot did 2.

Wait to the last minute i did not so this ien ition to what you already got