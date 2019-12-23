Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

last minute Christmas shopping

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
last minute Christmas shoppinglast minute Christmas shopping
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

last minute Christmas shopping

Goal."

Following the menorah lighting traditional hanukkah treats and delicacies were served, including hot latkes, donutsa chocolate gelt.

Many people took this sunday to finish up some christmas shopping...for some...they're just getting started.

News channel two's gary bera re caught up with shoppers today...at sangertown square in new hartford.

There's nthing like waiting until the last few days before christmas to come up with the perfect gift.

Tc : 55:34 "did my christmas shopping, got my mom a gift card..oh shhhhhhhh..shhhhhhhhhhhh .."

Some are doing so muactly ping this weekend.

It's like a job..they have to take b thinks that's great deals on black friday i don't of shoppi ha hayeah ye yeah."

17:02.

Why do youoimi the last minute to do some of your shopping bause i know exactly what i have to get better dealse to better deals everyone thinks that's great deals on black friday i don't find great dedeals ohe day befo christmas to finish to finish know whayou wt you'll finddeal."

Be have a lot of time."

The folks that wait till last mt t work in retail..

Tc : 51:42 "i ways wait till the last minute, the day befod my g h to finish shopping, you know i work a lot ve to got 20 kids man wi family of urse not ne way to manypeople to shopor.

Tc : 13:03i got twore left y at the i'm here r andthat'sit him and o you have to have to got0 kids mart s shopping in november would you and ju like oppers.rerters have luat, theree e malltc 02:46 "mname is mike mcc he real mccoys..

Tc : 59:47so what pcentage of ssay a person spends on istmas shopping in november would yout 't think about that, there's work and ths pretty good i guess the average is rting november."tc : 16:30how m would you say a person spends on their spouse for chrispeople sal guess it depends on the mpn income level btmas s" three or $400 that's pretty good i guess the average is about $123."

Think so i'm sure there's somebody else that has ouon'wanna ba part of4.2% of ople st minute i didos ns to pay fortheir christmas shopping.utely spent ve some of the most bags of anyout here i don't think so i'm sure there's somebody else that has more i do have a lot did 2.

Wait to the last minute i did not so this ien ition to what you already got




You Might Like


Tweets about this

gocoo

gocoo RT @ANDREWGOLDMUSIC: This @nordstrom ad featuring Thank You For Being a Friend is guaranteed to get you in the #christmas 🎄 spirit and powe… 30 seconds ago

FuckYou14047834

? ⭐⭐⭐ RT @QTAnon1: Trying to buy some last minute gifts. Can hardly get through the crowds of f**king idiots who’ve left their Christmas shopping… 40 seconds ago

jilocis

Jilocis RT @JoshSabarra: #Hanukkah starts tomorrow, & @BNBuzz stores are stocked with copies of #EnemiesCloser & #PornAgain. (Signed #books are ava… 49 seconds ago

hubbalump

Mark H @Hys_Steakhouse for the Vancouver location, when is Happy Hour? May need a drink & snack to make the last minute Ch… https://t.co/W9nmXEk8u5 58 seconds ago

_ObeyTheJ_

jenndawg In 2020 I want to be done Christmas shopping by 12/1! I hate last minute shit! 2 minutes ago

hyphywaify

𝐉𝐀𝐒. last minute Christmas shopping ugh love itttttt 4 minutes ago

ludovicchoupo

ludovic choupo Angelina Jolie cuts a chic look for last minute Christmas shopping with daughters Zahara and Shiloh | Daily Mail On… https://t.co/dF24euIhfW 4 minutes ago

SVSConducted

steph 🥑 RT @AyoMimilisious: last minute christmas shopping be the worst 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.