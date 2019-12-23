Global  

Sheriff Santa

Sheriff SantaMadeline McClain shows us what the Sheriff department and Santa have in common.
Buchanan county sheriff's office and santa have in common?

They both have a naughty and nice list... kq2's madeline mcclain found out what happens to the "nice" ones on the sheriff's list.

Natsááá sherry johnson crying, clapping officers saying "merry christmas"sheriff bill puett: "members of the sheriff's office donate money all year so that this can happen."this fleet families good tidingsnatsááá "good tidings to all of your kin."and lots of presents buchanan county sheriff's office "adopts" families for christmas every year.sheriff bill puett: "we are always very excited to go out and help people have.

A good christmas, a good christmas dinner, presents under the tree when their not themselves."delivered 3 thousand 3 hundred dollars presents to families in need.

Sheriff bill puett: "they just need a little help and we're happy to provide the whole crew crowds into one room at each stop...-- giving out dozens of presents...singing carols....natsááá people -- like this mom of 3who pulled up house waiting for her."when i got home i was just very grateful and just overwhelmed..."the just a blessing"sheriff's entire staff too.sheriff bill puett: a lot of people are very emotional and very appreciative of the fact that they their kids their christmas.

And we tremendously happy to help with that.reporting in st.

Joseph, madeline mcclain kq2 news.

The staff and officers at the sheriff's office raise money all the "adopt a family" program.with "pay to bake sales, and other office sheriff's office




