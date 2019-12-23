Global  

Gov. Tony Evers rejects Brendan Dassey's pardon request

Gov.

Tony Evers denied Brendan Dassey's pardon request Friday, citing a lack of eligibility.
-- to contact crime stoppers.

Brendan dassey will not be pardoned by the state.

Dassey and his uncle steven avery are at the center of the netflix documentary "making a murderer" .

At 16 years old... dassey confessed to helping avery kill photographer theresa halbach in 2005.

According to a release from the governor's office... the pardon board requires 5 years to have passed after the completion of the sentence in order to consider a pardon request.

Dassey is currently serving a life sentence.

The governor says he's also ineligible because he's required to register as a sex offender.

Dassey's team of lawers issued a statement in response... saying governor evers is not bound by the rules of the pardon advisory board... and has the power to issue commutations when courts fail to deliver justice.

They say they're not giving up hope and plan to work with the governor to develop a process to review




