More than 60 vehicles involved in chain reaction crash on Virginia interstate

WHAT INVESTIGATORS ARECALLING A CHAIN-REACTION CRASHTHIS MORNING IN VIRGINIA.THE YORK-POQUOSON SHERIFF'SOFFICE SAYS THE PILE-UPHAPPENED ABOUT 50 MILES EAST OFRICHMOND.VIRGINIA STATE POLICE SAY FOGAND ICE WERE ON THE BRIDGE WHENTHE COLLISIONS STARTED.ABOUT 35 PEOPLE WERE TAKEN TONEARBY HOSPITALS-- SOME WITHMINOR INJURIES AND OTHERS--LIFE-THREATENING.

SO FAR-- NODEATHS HAVE BEEN REPORTED.