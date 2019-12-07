Global  

Attacker in sexual assault case sentenced to 20 years in prison

The attacker in a stranger sexual assault case was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday.
Coming up on news three now at six.

The man who attacked a u-w madison gradaute student downtown last year will spend 20 years in prison.

Amanda quintana is here with more on the sentencing.

Dorian wade pleaded guilty to the brutal sexual assault of total stranger near east johnson and north blair streets... pushing her into some bushes and forcing her to the ground during the vicious assault.

Police sifted through hours of surveillance video and hit a d-n-a match to track down wade -- who pleaded guilty in september... his attorney asked for 4 years in prison --- prosecutors asked for 18 years behind bars -- but because the judge felt he lied in a letter prior to sentencing..

And didn't seem to admit his guilt -- wade got 20 years in prison plus 10 years extended supervision.

The victim in this case took the stand... the judge pointing out her courage.

(((" 150712 she said it's like a robbery, you robbed her of her sense of peace, her bodily integrity, her confidence, you robbed her of everything because that's why she's here and that's why she immediately acted to protect herself and to protect everyone who you might hurt in the future 150734 "))) wade was ordered to not have contact with the victim or her family.

He will also need to register as a sex offender with the state and undergo sex offender assessment and




