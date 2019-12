Community takes part in 37th annual lighting of Tucson's tallest Chanukah Menorah 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:36s - Published Community takes part in 37th annual lighting of Tucson's tallest Chanukah Menorah The community is welcome to join the 37th annual lighting of Tucson's tallest Chanukah Menorah Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Community takes part in 37th annual lighting of Tucson's tallest Chanukah Menorah CELEBRATION DOWNTOWN-- WITHTHE 37TH ANNUAL LIGHTING OF THETALLEST MENORAH.WHILE THE EVENT DRAWS QUITE ACROWD EVERY YEAR-- ORGANIZERSSAY THIS ONE HAS BEAT LASTYEAR'S NUMBERS -- AND SOME WHOATTENDED -- DON'T PRACTICEJUDAISM."IT WAS REALLY ENCOURAGING ANDREALLY NICE TO SEE SO MANYCOMMUNITY MEMBERS AND I'VE METSEVERAL PEOPLE WHO ARE NOT EVENJEWISH WHO ARE HERE, WHO AREHERE IN SUPPORT BECAUSE THEYREAD ABOUT IT ONLINE OR SAW ANADVERTISEMENT ABOUT IT."NOT ONLY WAS THE EVENT FREE ANDOPEN TO THE PUBLIC-- BUT THEREWERE HANUKKAH-THEMED TREATS-- ASWELL AS ARTS AND CRAFTS TOINDULGEIN.





You Might Like

Tweets about this