Jharkhand elections: Mahagathbandhan set for a cleansweep | Oneindia News

Mahagathbandhan leads in Jharkhand, BJP's saffron footprint reduces, 14 dead in anti-CAA protests were killed due to bullet injuries, Congress to sit on dharna at Raj Ghat against CAA, Rahul Gandhi calls youth to join in the protest, Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls PM Modi akin to Bhagwan for refugees and more news #JharkhandElectionLive #JharkhandElectionResult #RaghubarDas
