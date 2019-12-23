Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Soggy Weather Could Dampen Christmas Travel Plans At San Francisco International

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Soggy Weather Could Dampen Christmas Travel Plans At San Francisco International

Soggy Weather Could Dampen Christmas Travel Plans At San Francisco International

The weather is expected to worsen this week just as holiday travel ramps up at San Francisco International Airport, meaning potential trouble for travelers flying into and out of the Bay Area.

Betty Yu reports.

(12-22-2019)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SanFrancisco361

San Francisco Soggy Weather Could Dampen Christmas Travel Plans At San Francisco International - CBS San Francisco https://t.co/a5LwRwkX2A 29 minutes ago

AnonsSynonymous

Anons Synonymous RT @KPIXtv: The weather is expected to worsen this week just as holiday travel ramps up at San Francisco International Airport, meaning tro… 1 hour ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 The weather is expected to worsen this week just as holiday travel ramps up at San Francisco International Airport,… https://t.co/7S9dX0vnnp 1 hour ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Soggy Weather Could Dampen Christmas Travel Plans At San Francisco International… https://t.co/unEDzRNkC2 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.