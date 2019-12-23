Pleasanton Family Behind Widmer World Puts On Yearly Christmas Light Extravaganza 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:29s - Published Pleasanton Family Behind Widmer World Puts On Yearly Christmas Light Extravaganza Widmer World, one of the largest holiday displays in all of Northern California, lights up the end of a cul de sac in Pleasanton every year. Joe Vazquez reports. (12-22-2019) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this