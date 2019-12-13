2019 Ford Puma Design

Ford unveiled the new Ford Puma - an SUV-inspired compact crossover that fuses stunning exterior design, best-in-class uncompromised load space, and sophisticated mild-hybrid powertrain technology.

The new Ford Puma introduces a new chapter in Ford's design identity with charismatic styling cues including distinctive wing-top mounted headlamps and athletic, aerodynamic lines.

Compact crossover proportions deliver a raised ride-height for a confidence-enhancing driving experience, and support class-leading uncompromised luggage capacity of 456 litres.

Powerful, responsive performance and optimised fuel efficiency is delivered for Puma customers using Ford's EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt technology.

The mild-hybrid powertrain seamlessly integrates electric torque assistance with a low-friction, three-cylinder 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol engine to deliver up to 155 PS.

Advanced driver assistance technologies delivering a simpler and less stressful driving experience include: Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane Centring, for effortlessly negotiating highway and stop-start traffic New Local Hazard Information, which can inform the driver of hazardous situations in the road ahead before they become visible to the driver or vehicle sensors Ford Puma is also the first vehicle in its segment to offer hands-free tailgate and Lumbar Massage Seat comfort and convenience technologies.