Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

2019 Ford Puma Design

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
2019 Ford Puma Design

2019 Ford Puma Design

Ford unveiled the new Ford Puma - an SUV-inspired compact crossover that fuses stunning exterior design, best-in-class uncompromised load space, and sophisticated mild-hybrid powertrain technology.

The new Ford Puma introduces a new chapter in Ford's design identity with charismatic styling cues including distinctive wing-top mounted headlamps and athletic, aerodynamic lines.

Compact crossover proportions deliver a raised ride-height for a confidence-enhancing driving experience, and support class-leading uncompromised luggage capacity of 456 litres.

Powerful, responsive performance and optimised fuel efficiency is delivered for Puma customers using Ford's EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt technology.

The mild-hybrid powertrain seamlessly integrates electric torque assistance with a low-friction, three-cylinder 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol engine to deliver up to 155 PS.

Advanced driver assistance technologies delivering a simpler and less stressful driving experience include: Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane Centring, for effortlessly negotiating highway and stop-start traffic New Local Hazard Information, which can inform the driver of hazardous situations in the road ahead before they become visible to the driver or vehicle sensors Ford Puma is also the first vehicle in its segment to offer hands-free tailgate and Lumbar Massage Seat comfort and convenience technologies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

2019 Ford Puma Titanium Driving Video [Video]2019 Ford Puma Titanium Driving Video

Ford unveiled the new Ford Puma - an SUV-inspired compact crossover that fuses stunning exterior design, best-in-class uncompromised load space, and sophisticated mild-hybrid powertrain..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:30Published

2019 Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid Design [Video]2019 Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid Design

The all-new Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid will be offered in two distinctive, high-specification, left-hand drive variants – the sporty, Ford Performance-inspired Explorer ST-Line and the luxurious..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.