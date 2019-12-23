Global  

And then, in a twinkling, I heard on the roof... Grandfather Frost!

Russians celebrate Christmas on January 7 and instead of Santa Claus, it's Grandfather Frost who spreads joy across the country.

And as it turns out, Old Man Frost isn't afraid of heights and is determined to make Christmas for sick kids as merry as possible.
