Jharkhand elections: Mahagathbandhan surges ahead, BJP footprint shrinks | Oneindia News

THE JHARKHAND MUKTI MORCHA, CONGRESS, AND RASHTRIYA JANATA DAL MAHAGATHBANDHAN IN JHARKHAND SURGED PAST THE BJP WHICH WAS CONTESTING ALONE IN THE ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS, GIVING A SHOT IN THE ARM FOR THE OPPOSITION THAT HAS ONCE AGAIN SUCCEEDED IN SHRINKING THE BJP'S SAFFRON FOOTPRINT IN INDIA.

AS TRENDS BEGAN TO STEADY TOWARDS THE AFTERNOON, IT WAS CLEAR THAT THAT IT WOULD BE A MAHAGATHBANDHAN SARKAR IN THE TRIBAL STATE.

