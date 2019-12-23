Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

7 TV stars currently making $1 million per episode

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
7 TV stars currently making $1 million per episode

7 TV stars currently making $1 million per episode

As more and more networks compete for a-list stars, the price of getting those actors to stay put is increasingly rising.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @extratv: 7 TV stars currently making *$1 million* per episode. 💰📺 https://t.co/z2cgSm9zQx 3 days ago

extratv

ExtraTV 7 TV stars currently making *$1 million* per episode. 💰📺 https://t.co/z2cgSm9zQx 3 days ago

abdulmohsenalku

Abdulmohsen Al-Kurdi Al-Milli Jennifer Aniston And 6 Other A-List TV Stars Currently Making $1 Million Per Episode https://t.co/uGlVZk1LHi via @cinemablend 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.