Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labor report 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:10s - Published Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labor report British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced labour. Emer McCarthy reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this