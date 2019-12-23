Modi defends 'anti-Muslim' citizenship law 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:45s - Published Modi defends 'anti-Muslim' citizenship law Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a rally on Sunday following days of violent, sometimes deadly protests across India against a new citizenship law critics say discriminates against Muslims. Libby Hogan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this