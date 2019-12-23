Michael Bloomberg opens campaign offices in three key states

Michael Bloomberg opened campaign offices in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The three states are critical spots for winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. president.

According to Reuters, the states were key places that brought President Donald Trump to office.

Bloomberg said: “The only way we’re going to beat Trump in November is to run statewide campaigns in swing states.” He said Trump won be less than one percent in each “Blue Wall” state.