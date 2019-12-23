Watch: Babulal Marandi on whether JVM(P) will support BJP or JMM in Jharkhand 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:22s - Published Watch: Babulal Marandi on whether JVM(P) will support BJP or JMM in Jharkhand JVM(P) Chief Babulal Marandi has said that the Jharkhand election results have not been as per his party’s expectation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this