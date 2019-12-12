Global  

Tom Brady Boasts On Instagram

Tom Brady threw an impressive block for wide receiver N'Keal Harry during Saturday night's win over the Buffalo Bills.

After the game, Brady joked about the play, telling reporters, "I'm pretty poor at just about everything other than throwing the ball, so I was just trying to get in his way." But on Sunday morning, Brady couldn't keep from having a little fun with the play, posting an image of his block on Instagram with an NSFW caption.

