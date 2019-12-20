Chance the rapper to headline 2020 NBA All-Star game halftime show 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:04s - Published Chance the rapper to headline 2020 NBA All-Star game halftime show The three-time Grammy award winner announced the news on Dec. 19 during a charity event hosted by his nonprofit organization, SocialWorks. Chance revealed that his younger brother, Taylor Bennett, and fellow Chicago native Common will serve as ambassadors and performers throughout the weekend-long festivities.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Chance The Rapper and Common Tapped to Headline NBA All-Star Game in Chicago While the 'No Problem' hitmaker is set to perform at half-time along with his rapper brother Taylor...

AceShowbiz - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like