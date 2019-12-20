Global  

Chance the rapper to headline 2020 NBA All-Star game halftime show

Chance the rapper to headline 2020 NBA All-Star game halftime show

Chance the rapper to headline 2020 NBA All-Star game halftime show

The three-time Grammy award winner announced the news on Dec.

19 during a charity event hosted by his nonprofit organization, SocialWorks.

Chance revealed that his younger brother, Taylor Bennett, and fellow Chicago native Common will serve as ambassadors and performers throughout the weekend-long festivities.
