Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Wonder Woman 1984 is 'done'

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Wonder Woman 1984 is 'done'

Wonder Woman 1984 is 'done'

Acclaimed director Patty Jenkins has revealed 'Wonder Woman 1984' is already "done".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gal Gadot Explains Why Wonder Woman No Longer Carries a Sword & Shield

Fans noticed something new with the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984… the film has eliminated the main...
Just Jared - Published

Hayden Panettiere, Wonder Woman, Selena Gomez and More of This Week's Biggest Transformations

So many changes, so little time. This past week, multiple stars stepped out with new hairstyles,...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FAIJUS

ELVIA TEXIDOR I wonder what @Andy thinks about Vicki saying brawn-wyn kissing another woman should be done off camera. Is she im… https://t.co/SDBOu28Vny 31 minutes ago

jelcolli

Jerry Collins Wonder Woman 1984's Theatrical Cut Is Done - Six Months Ahead of Release https://t.co/PzWEF16Av5 40 minutes ago

cutcreaser

😐 wow wonder woman was so well done that even my parents stayed awake the entire movie and told me the movie was really good 2 hours ago

hellresidentNY

hellresidentNY RT @hellresidentNY: I wrote this brief post about how #WonderWoman won't be using a sword or shield as her weapons of choice in #WW84 & how… 2 hours ago

Based_Jedi

Caleb Jordan Schulz So I'm finally watching Wonder Woman. I never saw it in the theater as it looked kinda dumb and I'm sorta tired of… https://t.co/pI78KwfuAs 4 hours ago

AscendedAncient

Ascended Ancient⎊ @_Falconbox @tehtussin Biggest issue was directors. they clearly werent upto the job. Patty Jenkins done a wonderfu… https://t.co/vGIsIJ1BlS 4 hours ago

Derek_Janson

Derek Janson RT @CBR: Wonder Woman 1984's Theatrical Cut Is Done - Six Months Ahead of Release https://t.co/GRBnxUsBzu https://t.co/IfXlWw3pHn 5 hours ago

ireadsyou

Leroy Patty Jenkins says "Wonder Woman 1984" is completely done (article): I Reads You: I Reads You Juniors December 2019… https://t.co/nnanKwf1Pu 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Superman Red Son movie [Video]Superman Red Son movie

Superman Red Son movie trailer HD What if the Man of Steel was raised behind the Iron Curtain? So begins DC’s acclaimed Elseworlds story, Superman: Red Son, the next entry in the popular series of..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:44Published

Between The Streams | Digital Trends Live 12.13.19 [Video]Between The Streams | Digital Trends Live 12.13.19

Star Wars fans everywhere are giddy. Presales have already broken records. Matrix 4' and 'John Wick 4' are both due out on May 21st, 2020, now dubbed Keanu Reeves day. 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.