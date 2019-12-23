Tornado Sends Shed Panels Floating over Motorway 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:42s - Published Occurred on December 21, 2019 / Chertsey, England, UK Occurred on December 21, 2019 / Chertsey, England, UK 0

