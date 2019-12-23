Hansal Mehta demands release of arrested 'A Suitable Boy' actress 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:47s - Published Hansal Mehta demands release of arrested 'A Suitable Boy' actress Hansal Mehta has joined Mira Nair in demanding the release of "A Suitable Boy" actress Sadaf Jafar, who has been arrested for participating in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Lucknow. 0

