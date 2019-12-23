Coconut wine leaves several dead in Philippines 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:53s - Published Coconut wine leaves several dead in Philippines At least 11 people have been killed and more than 300 treated in hospital after drinking coconut wine in the Philippines, including some who were celebrating at a Christmas party, health and local authorities said on Monday (December 23). Ryan Brooks reports. 0

