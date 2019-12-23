President Donald Trump Criticises Wind Farms At Rally 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published President Donald Trump Criticises Wind Farms At Rally President Trump was critical of wind farms at a rally, claiming that the production of wind turbines causes a large carbon footprint.During a speech to the conservative student group Turning Point USA, Trump told attendees that he "never understood" the allure of wind power plants. 0

