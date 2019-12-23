Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Asia's biggest rooftop farm unveiled as designers herald green city of the future in Bangkok

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:11s - Published < > Embed
Asia's biggest rooftop farm unveiled as designers herald green city of the future in Bangkok

Asia's biggest rooftop farm unveiled as designers herald green city of the future in Bangkok

Asia's biggest rooftop farm unveiled as designers herald green city of the future in Bangkok
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Asia's biggest rooftop farm unveiled as designers herald green city of the future in Bangkok

Designers have unveiled Asia's largest rooftop farm which represents cities of the future - helping to fight climate change.

The 75,000 sq ft (7,000 metres) farm is built on top of the Thammasat University in the sprawling concrete metropolis of Bangkok, Thailand.

It mimics the layered rice terraces in the rural north of the country and is open to any residents who want to grow rice and vegetables, the region's staple food.

Designers, who unveiled the project this month, believe that rooftop farms will become the green cities of the future as urban populations grow and land becomes scarce.

Major cities including Paris and Singapore are adding similar rooftop farms to shopping malls and office blocks.

Kotchakorn Voraakhom, the landscape architect behind the project in Bangkok, believes the farms are more environmentally friendly - while also being resilient to floods said to be caused by climate change.

She said: ''We tend to make a distinction between buildings and green spaces but green spaces can be part of building design in cities like Bangkok, which has few green spaces ''Rooftops are usually under utilised but they can be green spaces that reduce the urban heat-island effect, the environmental impacts of buildings and land use, and also feed people.'' Bangkok suffers regular flooding during the monsoon season because of the amount of concrete covering the city.

The World Bank estimates that extreme weather will cause 40 per cent of the city to be flooded by 2030.

However, due to their height, urban farms can avoid flooding while




You Might Like


Tweets about this

annelieinasia

Annelie With few green spaces, #Bangkok plants Asia's biggest rooftop farm | World Economic Forum https://t.co/EquUiG3FAo 39 seconds ago

SolaAkinbinu

#ForANewNigeria Bangkok is now home to Asia's largest urban rooftop farm https://t.co/Nbj3xyxVH4 3 days ago

abhaskjha

Abhas K. Jha Bangkok is now home to Asia's largest urban rooftop farm https://t.co/Dcd4afmglP 4 days ago

ACEngagement

ACE Bangkok is now home to Asia's largest urban rooftop farm https://t.co/Sbu98zI44s 4 days ago

oikos_solutions

Oikos Solutions RT @gacoate: As climate risks increase and impact rural communities, urban farming experiments are popping up across the globe the latest p… 5 days ago

gacoate

Gemma Coate As climate risks increase and impact rural communities, urban farming experiments are popping up across the globe t… https://t.co/HEX05IjUds 5 days ago

_UrbanLush

Urban Lush RT @eurofuture_org: In Bangkok, the Thammasat University plans a 7,000 sqm green roof - the largest in Asia. #Bangkok #environment #urbansu… 6 days ago

eurofuture_org

EUROFUTURE In Bangkok, the Thammasat University plans a 7,000 sqm green roof - the largest in Asia. #Bangkok #environment… https://t.co/AZD15opcbn 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.