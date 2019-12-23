Twitterati flay Pragya Thakur over viral video

A day after BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur complained against a private airline's crew, a video clip of her allegedly arguing with several passengers on the Delhi-Bhopal flight went viral.

#PragyaSinghThakur trended on Twitter with 3,379 tweets, with many users flaying the controversial leader for her behaviour.

The 1.34-minute clip got 76.3K views.