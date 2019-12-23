Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rihanna teases fans about 'listening' to but 'refusing to release' R9

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Rihanna teases fans about 'listening' to but 'refusing to release' R9

Rihanna teases fans about 'listening' to but 'refusing to release' R9

Rihanna is once again teasing fans over the release of her long-awaited ninth studio album.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HowardaHorowitz

Howard a. Horowitz Rihanna teases fans about her latest album https://t.co/50411pld5J 4 minutes ago

all4women

All4Women.co.za Is Riri about to release new music this decade or nah? https://t.co/bQ3bGywu6s 3 hours ago

shitunas

Anas_katagum Rihanna teases fans about her latest album https://t.co/nfHMf7Zw9v 4 hours ago

ToggleSG

Toggle Rihanna is once again teasing fans over the release of her long-awaited ninth studio album. https://t.co/WcQofev7DG 4 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Rihanna teases fans about 'listening' to but 'refusing to release' R9 #Rihanna #RihannaNavy #R9 https://t.co/6bBqmtVqH5 4 hours ago

folionigeria

Folio Nigeria Rihanna teases fans about her latest album with a dog bobbing its head https://t.co/X7zmtzGPI6 4 hours ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Rihanna teases fans about her latest album https://t.co/HLch3c6hT2 https://t.co/gQHdOtbDdT 4 hours ago

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Rihanna teases fans about upcoming album https://t.co/vaDSbOL3Tq 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.