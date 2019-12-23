Ancelotti: I'll call Zlatan! 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:43s - Published Ancelotti: I'll call Zlatan! Carlo Ancelotti plays down links with bringing Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Everton but says the striker is welcome to come to Liverpool, 'but not to play'!

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts odd tweet as Jesus arm-wrestling Satan and fans are puzzled Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoined AC Milan this week after leaving LA Galaxy despite transfer speculation...

Daily Star - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Ease ur mind(villa) @SAMKLEF U fit AV issue with him..but not this post.. Ancelotti call zlatan my friend see the age difference..haba.… https://t.co/zttxMQbMt0 4 days ago Ease ur mind(villa) @Sakpo007 The new Everton manager Ancelotti call Zlatan his friend see the age difference ..na we Africa dey find egbon and aburo 4 days ago