Unwell Amitabh Bachchan to skip National Film Awards ceremony 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:14s - Published Unwell Amitabh Bachchan to skip National Film Awards ceremony Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday revealed that he is down with fever and will not be able to attend the National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi on December 23. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this