Karan Johar unveils book on Sridevi

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is an admirer of late actress Sridevi, on Sunday unveiled "Sridevi - The Eternal Screen Goddess", a book based on the life of the Bollywood icon and the first female superstar.
