Four wanted For Questioning In Death Of LIU Quarterback 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:27s - Published Four wanted For Questioning In Death Of LIU Quarterback Police say they're looking for 23 year old Michael Mosley. They say he was one of the men seen outside a bar moments before Clayton Beathard was fatally stabbed. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.