Four wanted For Questioning In Death Of LIU Quarterback
Police say they're looking for 23 year old Michael Mosley.
They say he was one of the men seen outside a bar moments before Clayton Beathard was fatally stabbed.
CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
|Clayton Beathard of Thompson Station, Tennessee, was a junior at LIU. He was 22.Â
|LIU teammates rememberÂ Clayton BeathardÂ as aÂ tough competitor on the gridiron. Nashville...
