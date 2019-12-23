Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson Sing the 'Good Times' Theme Song

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson Sing the 'Good Times' Theme Song

Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson Sing the 'Good Times' Theme Song

'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "All in the Family" and "Good Times"': Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson Sing the 'Good Times' Theme Song
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson Sing the 'Good Times' Theme Song

Watch full episodes of Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "All in the Family" and "Good Times" online at ABC.

Stream Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson Sing the 'Good Times' Theme Song instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

mari_antoin

Mari Antoin Hamilton RT @Essence: The legendary Patti LaBelle and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson performed the show's iconic theme song! https://t.co/6hi49MTN7b 9 hours ago

Essence

ESSENCE The legendary Patti LaBelle and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson performed the show's iconic theme song! https://t.co/6hi49MTN7b 20 hours ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 WATCH Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson Kill the ‘Good Times’ Theme Song https://t.co/MErY9wo6pp 2 days ago

BUDMENCH

Bud Mench Media Gp Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson Sing the 'Good Times' Theme Song - Live in Front of a Studio Audi https://t.co/mNF5WekIHY 2 days ago

dr_gwenllian

dr gwenllian 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇯🇵🇺🇸🇷🇺 They absolutely kicked this one to the stars. Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson Sing the 'Good Times' Theme Song… https://t.co/V42LOHSyFh 3 days ago

monicacable

Monica Cable I want Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson to sing every song to me. #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience 3 days ago

BK_Tshirtlab

BkTshirtfactory Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson Sing the 'Good Times' Theme Song - Live in Front of a Studio Audi https://t.co/Zbs4Rwu8Kg 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.