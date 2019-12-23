‘Authorities must be tougher on racism’ 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:32s - Published ‘Authorities must be tougher on racism’ Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says authorities across the world must be “strong” and “tough” on those guilty of racist abuse at football matches. 0

