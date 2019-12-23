Global  

Harry Dunn's father says government 'on our side'

Harry Dunn's father says government 'on our side'

Harry Dunn's father says government 'on our side'

Harry Dunn's father has met the home secretary, as her department considers requesting the extradition of a US woman charged over his death.

The family said they were "incredibly reassured" to meet Ms Patel, who was accompanied by their local MP Andrea Leadsom.

Report by Khanomh.

