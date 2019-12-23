Global  

Carrie Fisher's brother stunned by forgotten death note from his sister

Carrie Fisher’s brother has been left floored by a lost letter from his dead sister that he found in his late mother Debbie Reynolds' desk drawers whilst looking for memorabilia to hand to a pop-up museum linked to the new Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker.
