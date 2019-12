Firefighters offer water to thirsty koala amid south Australia bushfires

SHOWS: CUDLEE CREEK, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA (DECEMBER 22, 2019) (ORIGINALLY SHOT IN PORTRAIT) (OAKBANK BALHANNAH CFS - NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY OAKBANK BALHANNAH CFS) 1.

OAKBANK BALHANNAH CFS FIREFIGHTER OFFERING KOALA WATER FROM BOTTLE, KOALA DRINKING WATER FROM BOTTLE, KOALA GRABBING EMPTY BOTTLE STORY: Firefighters stumbled upon a thirsty koala while fighting bushfires in Cudlee Creek of south Australia on Sunday (December 22).

One of the firefighters fed the koala water from a bottle, before it ran back into the unburnt scrub.

