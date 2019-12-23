Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle join Eddie Murphy's triumphant Saturday Night Live return

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle join Eddie Murphy's triumphant Saturday Night Live return

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle join Eddie Murphy's triumphant Saturday Night Live return

Eddie Murphy made a triumphant return to the Saturday Night Live stage and enlisted his mates Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Tracy Morgan to pull off an epic surprise for fans.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AsadAhm93395849

AsadAhmed RT @THR: Bill Cosby's publicist responds to Eddie Murphy's 'SNL' jab: "One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the p… 6 minutes ago

beadoz

Paul Jensen Esquire just for blacks https://t.co/jvgH38XjKE 9 minutes ago

RileyReal

Riley Real Eddie Murphy 'SNL' Monologue With Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock & Tracy Morgan (Video) https://t.co/9t27ywUtGQ 14 minutes ago

Ghostwriter2014

David Moses RT @mycleotv: Rooting for Everybody BLACK! 🐐Tracy Morgan 🐐 Dave Chappelle 🐐 Eddie Murphy 🐐 Chris Rock And YES, 🐐 Kenan Thompson (or as is t… 18 minutes ago

Matty_N64

Matthew Martinez Stanton (Matty Ice) RT @freddieNUPE: Eddie Murphy Dave Chappelle Chris Rock Tracy Morgan . I’d pay to watch them backstage at #SNL Raw and Uncut 😂🤣🤣 https://t.… 18 minutes ago

jkwill81

Jdiggs RT @RollingStone: See Eddie Murphy bring out Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Tracy Morgan during his #SNL opening monologue https://t.co/ape… 20 minutes ago

humble_kobby

thePlantainAddict RT @Phil_Lewis_: Eddie Murphy Chris Rock Dave Chappelle Tracy Morgan Wow. #SNL https://t.co/SVKi4zD6SS 27 minutes ago

lil__shaggy

💫💫 RT @melaninheirs: Eddie Murphy returns to SNL after 35 years and is joined on stage by Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle! 👑 #SNLE… 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.