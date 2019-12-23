Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Morrisville man dies in Kirkland accident

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Morrisville man dies in Kirkland accidentMorrisville man dies in Kirkland accident
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Morrisville man dies in Kirkland accident

The oneida county sheriff's department says a morrisville man has died after a two-car crash in kirkland.

It happened around 7 oh clock last nighon ate rout12-b.

The sheriff's ofce sa of morrisville died on- scene.

Pearsall wasiby 56year oldichar junior of clinton.

Burdick and his three passengers were taken to area hospitals for minor injuries.

Pearsall had one passenger.

She was taken to st.

Elizabeth's medical centefor ev the oneida county criminal investigation unit is now okingnto the crash.

The sheriffs deputies were assisted on scene by the camden fire department, camden ambulance service and ems personnel.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.