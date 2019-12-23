Global  

Artilius Guilty Plea

Artilius Guilty PleaA murder suspect, takes a plea deal nearly two years later after the crime.
Deal nearly two years after the crime.

This is koam news at six..

Artilius jordan plead guilty to second degree murder and two counts of assault in the death of sean harris.

As part of the plea, jordan faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the murder charge.

He also faces up to seven years for each assault charge which would all run concurrently.

Jordan will be sentenced in february.

JoplinGlobe

The Joplin Globe Artilius Jordan downplayed his role in the fatal shooting of Sean Harris at his plea hearing Thursday and seemed an… https://t.co/EIq6FHgSKK 1 week ago

