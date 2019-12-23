Global  

This amazing Christmas tree is based on Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

This amazing and creative Christmas tree is based on the hit movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas" by the iconic director Tim Burton.

The filmer said: "I was feeling creative and I'm a massive Disney fan I was going to do a Mickey mouse tree but it has all been done so I wanted to be different.

"I was going through an emo phase and thought this was the theme I wanted and it has been the same for around four years now slowly adding something new every year, every year it changes a little, but Jack and Zero are always on top."
