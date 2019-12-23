This amazing Christmas tree is based on Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

The filmer said: "I was feeling creative and I'm a massive Disney fan I was going to do a Mickey mouse tree but it has all been done so I wanted to be different.

"I was going through an emo phase and thought this was the theme I wanted and it has been the same for around four years now slowly adding something new every year, every year it changes a little, but Jack and Zero are always on top."